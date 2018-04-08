DOVER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say more than 20 grams of cocaine has been seized during a routine traffic stop.
Troopers say 30-year-old Malcolm Lahage, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, was pulled over early Sunday for a defective fog light in Dover, Vermont, and ultimately charged with operating under the influence.
Troopers discovered that Lahage had approximately 20 grams of cocaine with him. They say less than a gram of cocaine was found on a passenger, 31-year-old Tyler Stairs, of Scituate, Massachusetts.
Vermont troopers said citations were issued to Stairs and Lahage, and the car was impounded pending a search warrant.
Lahage and Stairs couldn’t be reached on Sunday, and it was unclear if they had lawyers. They’re due in court later this month.