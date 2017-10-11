HYDE PARK, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say the state shouldn’t be liable for losses in a fraud case that cost foreign investors millions of dollars and potentially the opportunity to live in the United States.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Vermont Attorney General’s Office filed a motion Monday to dismiss the investors’ lawsuit, saying the government employees named should be immune.

Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros and former president William Stenger were accused of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through a visa program.

The state also says the investors can’t file a lawsuit on their own because a federal receiver is representing their interests.

Quiros has reached a partial settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stenger has settled with the SEC.

