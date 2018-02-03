MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont-based electrical transmission project says it is ready to help Massachusetts meet its clean energy needs with its fully permitted proposal to move 1,000 megawatts of renewable electricity from Canada to Massachusetts.

TDI-New England’s Clean Power Link would carry power 154 miles down Lake Champlain and then across Vermont to where it would connect to the regional power grid.

The offer comes as Massachusetts officials say they might be forced to select a different project to deliver electricity after the project that had been selected, New Hampshire’s Northern Pass, was rejected by a vote of 7-0 by the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee.

The statement from Massachusetts notes the state’s procurement process requires that utility companies conclude contract negotiations with the selected project by March 27.