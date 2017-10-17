CABOT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school board has voted to keep Cabot High School open and will ask citizens for a higher budget next year to add to the school’s lean staff.
The Cabot School Board made the unanimous vote Monday after seeing the results of a town survey. The Caledonian-Record reports more the 155 citizens voted in the survey to keep the high school open, while 129 voted to close the school and have school choice.
Board member Jackie Folsom says there would have been transportation challenges for low-income students if they voted for school choice.
Cabot will present its plan to be approved as an Alternative Governance Structure to the state in December, after which the school board will work to persuade Cabot residents to support a higher school budget.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com