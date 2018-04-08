BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Brattleboro officials say they are getting ready to seek ideas to build a skate park at Living Memorial Park in the Vermont community.

Recreation and Parks Director Carol Lolatte told the Brattleboro Area Skatepark Is Coming Committee says a request for proposals is ready to go. It comes after more than 10 years of planning.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports committee member Jeff Clark says they’re closing in on the funds needed to build the skatepark. The board has authorized applying for a $5,000 grant. Officials will also seek other grants.

So far the town has raised about $170,000, including outstanding pledges. Organizers hope to raise another $60,000 in grants and donations.

It’s unclear what total construction costs would be or when construction could begin.