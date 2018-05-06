PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are asking residents for suggestions on how to revitalize the town that refers to itself as the state’s Marble Capital.

The Rutland Herald reports the Vermont Council on Rural Development wants people to help resurrect Proctor.

One task force group will focus on the redevelopment of historic buildings, another will work on marketing the town as a place to live and visit and the third will work on community engagement and town-wide communication.

Council community and policy manager Jenna Koloski says residents will get help from state and federal partners such as the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and the Preservation Trust of Vermont.

Residents will have the opportunity to join a task force at the council’s May 16 meeting at the Vermont Marble Museum.

