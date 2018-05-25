Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAIRLEE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Fairlee will receive $3.7 million in federal grants and loans to repair its water system.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the funding this week. The Valley News reports $1.64 million of total funding is from a grant, while the rest is a loan.

Town officials say they plan to repair the crumbling concrete water tank and install a filtration system. Funding will also cover new water mains and meter systems.

Fairlee filed a lawsuit in December to recover money from the compromised water tank. The tank, which was erected in 2004, was expected to last for 100 years.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

The USDA has approved funding for 80 other water system and wastewater projects in rural communities across the country.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

The Associated Press