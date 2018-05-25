FAIRLEE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Fairlee will receive $3.7 million in federal grants and loans to repair its water system.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the funding this week. The Valley News reports $1.64 million of total funding is from a grant, while the rest is a loan.
Town officials say they plan to repair the crumbling concrete water tank and install a filtration system. Funding will also cover new water mains and meter systems.
Fairlee filed a lawsuit in December to recover money from the compromised water tank. The tank, which was erected in 2004, was expected to last for 100 years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
The USDA has approved funding for 80 other water system and wastewater projects in rural communities across the country.
___
Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com