BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Members of the public are going to be getting a chance to learn about Vermont’s special fishing regulations for Berlin Pond.

In 2012 Berlin Pond, the source of drinking water for the city of Montpelier, was opened to public recreation, including fishing, for the first time in many decades. It was given a “test water designation” to reduce potential overfishing of unexploited fish populations.

Fisheries Biologist Bret Ladago says biologists have found some extremely old, slow growing fish in Berlin Pond, including one yellow perch that was estimated to be 23 years old. The life expectancy of a perch in most waters is eight years.

The special designation expires at the end of the year.

The meeting will be held June 20.