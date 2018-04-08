BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont high school students would like to help reduce bathroom waste by installing hand dryers rather than providing paper towels in two high school bathrooms located near the school gymnasium.

The group at Barre’s Spaulding High School, Spaulding Action for the Environment, sought a grant from the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District.

But the district isn’t ready to underwrite the experiment. Board member Matt Levin says that while the committee isn’t willing to recommend the grant be fully funded it wasn’t disputing the waste reduction potential of hot-air hand dryers.

The Times Argus reports that Levin said the committee would allow the Spaulding students to submit supplemental information regarding the hand dryers. He says there is no point unless there are hand dryers in all the bathrooms.