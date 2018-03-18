MONTGOMERY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police investigators are reminding the public about the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of a 17-year-old teenager last seen when she left work in Montgomery.
Brianna Maitland, who was 17 when she disappeared, had left work at the Black Lantern Inn on March 19, 2004. Her car was discovered the next day at an abandoned farmhouse, not far from the inn.
Police and the Maitland family are requesting that anyone with any information, no matter how small, come forward.
Police have said there’s no evidence that Maitland left the area willingly and they believe she was a victim of foul play. Investigators say they are continuing to monitor developments in the case.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve Brianna’s disappearance.