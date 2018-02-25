WHITING, Vt. (AP) — State Police say a 35-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving when off Vermont Route 30 in Whiting and hit a tree.

The crash that killed Nathan Jackson, of Salisbury, occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the investigation found that Jackson was northbound when the car went off the west side of the highway and hit the tree.

He was taken to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is continuing.