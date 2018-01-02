ENOSBURG, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an 11-year-old boy died after the ATV he was operating on family property in Enosburg crashed.
State police say the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Colby Pattee lost control of the ATV he was riding. He was wearing a helmet.
Colby was taken to the Northwestern Vermont Medical Center in St. Albans where he was pronounced dead.
Police say poor travel conditions likely contributed to the crash.
Most Read Stories
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- You can’t deny it, these Seahawks got exactly what they deserved — no spot in playoffs
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Five members of Washington family among 10 killed in fiery crash outside Acapulco
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks