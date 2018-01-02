Share story

By
The Associated Press

ENOSBURG, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say an 11-year-old boy died after the ATV he was operating on family property in Enosburg crashed.

State police say the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Colby Pattee lost control of the ATV he was riding. He was wearing a helmet.

Colby was taken to the Northwestern Vermont Medical Center in St. Albans where he was pronounced dead.

Police say poor travel conditions likely contributed to the crash.

