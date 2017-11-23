Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Parks is challenging residents to turn Black Friday green.

They’re encouraging people to get outside to a park, instead of the shopping mall on Friday.

Entry at Vermont state parks is free.

Online:

www.vtstateparks.com/hiking.html

