MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Parks is challenging residents to turn Black Friday green.
They’re encouraging people to get outside to a park, instead of the shopping mall on Friday.
Entry at Vermont state parks is free.
___
Online:
www.vtstateparks.com/hiking.html