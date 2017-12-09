MONTPELIER, Vermont (AP) — The Vermont State House will once again be the site of an ice rink.

The Capitol Complex Commission decided on Friday to allow the return of a rink this winter. Republican Gov. Phil Scott promised to bring a garden house to the State House to make sure it happened, but in the end it wasn’t needed.

The Times Argus reports the commission’s vote followed its rejection of the return of the rink last month. The commission felt it didn’t fit with the architecture and aesthetics of the grounds. Public outcry from the rink’s supporters followed.

Scott appealed to the commission to figure out a solution that could bring back the rink. The city of Montpelier underwrites the rink. Mayor John Hollar is in support of the return of the rink.