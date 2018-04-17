MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont lawmakers are one step closer to passing a bill that would make single-occupancy bathrooms gender neutral.

The Burlington Free Press reports Democratic Sen. Becca Ballint presented the bill Tuesday in the Senate to no opposition. The bill would require single-user bathrooms to be open to all people. Under the bill, any place defined as a public building or place of public accommodation would have to comply.

Supporters say the bill is a commonsense and inclusive measure that would help remove the stigma gender-nonconforming people feel when they use a gender-labeled bathroom.

The House approved a previous version of the bill last year. A final vote in the Senate is scheduled for Wednesday.

