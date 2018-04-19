MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate has voted to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill that would give Vermont more power to regulate children’s products containing unsafe chemicals.

The Senate voted 22 to 8 to override Scott’s veto on Thursday. Scott had written in a veto message Monday that the bill would “jeopardize jobs and make Vermont less competitive for business.” He argued that the bill would not make children any safer compared to the current regulatory system for chemicals.

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group says the current law has so much “red tape” that it’s difficult for the health commissioner to act.

House Minority Leader Don Turner says the Republican caucus will protect the governor’s veto.

The House will vote on the measure next week.