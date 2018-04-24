MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate has given approval to a domestic terrorism measure intended to hold someone accountable for taking substantial steps to plot mass killing or destruction.

The state supreme court previously ruled that planning does not amount to an attempted crime. Under the bill, the punishment would be up to 20 years in prison or fines of up to $50,000 or both.

The bill that received initial approval Tuesday is in response to a teen’s alleged plot for a mass school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School.

Prosecutors on Monday dismissed the four most serious charges — including attempted aggravated murder — against 18-year-old Jack Sawyer.

The Senate is expected to give the bill final approval on Wednesday.