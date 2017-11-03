MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is seeking a preliminary damage assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see if the state qualifies for federal disaster assistance from a severe wind storm that knocked out power across New England.

Officials said Friday that Vermont must show $1 million in response and public infrastructure recovery costs to qualify. The state says preliminary estimates exceed that amount.

The request seeks damage assessments for 10 of the 14 counties in Vermont. Repair work on public roads and buildings, tree and debris removal from public rights of way, contractor help, equipment rentals, and other costs associated with the storm are eligible for reimbursement.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann is asking communities to report their costs to regional planning commissions.