MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos has joined a committee of a national group that works to shape public policy.

Condos’ office announced Monday he was appointed to serve as a member on the executive committee for the Council of State Governments.

The council works to foster the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. The executive committee and leadership council oversee the business affairs, policy and program development of the organization.

Condos, a Democrat, says he’s looking forward to working with state officials and experts from across the country to share ideas and best practices that focus on people-centered policies.