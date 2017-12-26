CABOT, Vt. (AP) — A tiny Vermont school district is asking for state permission to keep its high school open while marketing it to out-of-state students who would live in the community.

Members of the Cabot school board had considered various merger options as required by Vermont law. But in June, voters rejected a proposal to merge with the neighboring Twinfield and Danville school districts.

Vermont Public Radio reports that proposal failed because it would have required closing the 55-student Cabot High School.

Cabot is now asking for permission to operate as an independent district. Part of that proposal would create a new nonprofit organization called “Advantage Cabot,” which would recruit primarily out-of-state students.

The out-of-state students would live with local host families and pay tuition to the Cabot School District.

