RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — Schools in a Vermont district are closed following the threat of a shooting.

The Orange South Supervisory Union says schools will be closed Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Randolph Police Department received information late Monday evening from a parent about a threat of violence against a school in the district. Police said after an altercation between two middle school students, one said he was going to “shoot up the school.”

Superintendent Layne Millington decided that because specific time frame of the threat officials decided to close all schools in the district.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case.