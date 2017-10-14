WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the state police are reminding people who go hiking during the fall that they must be prepared.

The warning comes after two hiking parties needed to be rescued last weekend.

Hikers need to remember that what falls as rain at lower elevations can turn into a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the hills. Frosty mornings can mean icy trails at higher elevations.

People planning to hike at those higher elevations need to be prepared for potential winter-like conditions.

Hikers should start early, wear waterproof boots — not sneakers. The state recommends hikers wear traction devices, bring extra layers of warm clothes and carry a headlamp, map and compass.