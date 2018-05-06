BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont prosecutor says she plans to expunge criminal convictions for misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
Chittenden County’s State Attorney Sarah George tells NECN convictions for something that is legal now should be expunged. George says Vermont is lagging behind in the process.
Vermont approved the recreational use of marijuana in January. The law, which goes into effect July 1, allows adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature and four immature plants.
George says even minor pot convictions can prevent people from getting jobs, student loans and mortgages.
Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director Tom Dalton says he hopes prosecutors across the country follow George’s example.
George says she is still revising her plan. She says there’s no timeline for the program.