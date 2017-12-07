BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The law license of the Washington County state’s attorney is now inactive because he is taking a medical leave.

At the request of State’s Attorney Scott Williams, the Vermont Supreme Court issued an order on Monday transferring his license to inactive status.

The order signed by four justices said Williams is “incapacitated from continuing to practice law.”

It was reported last month that Williams was being treated at the Brattleboro Retreat psychiatric hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

Washington County Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi is serving as interim while Williams is away.