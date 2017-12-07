BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The law license of the Washington County state’s attorney is now inactive because he is taking a medical leave.
At the request of State’s Attorney Scott Williams, the Vermont Supreme Court issued an order on Monday transferring his license to inactive status.
The order signed by four justices said Williams is “incapacitated from continuing to practice law.”
It was reported last month that Williams was being treated at the Brattleboro Retreat psychiatric hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
Washington County Deputy State’s Attorney Kristin Gozzi is serving as interim while Williams is away.