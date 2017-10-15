NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont professor has won a $132,000 federal grant for research on the impacts of past climate change on the state’s lakes.

Norwich University says earth and environmental science professor Laurie Griggs will use the National Science Foundation grant to study sediment cores from the bottom of a central Vermont lake. She then aims to reconstruct how the aquatic ecosystems have responded to climatic changes during the last 10,000 years.

Griggs says the investigation of lake sediment can offer insights into how aquatic ecosystems will be impacted in the future by climate change.