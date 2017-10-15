A Vermont beef processer is voluntarily recalling a batch of beef that was the probable source of two cases of E. coli.

Federal food safety officials announced Friday that Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing LLC is recalling 133 pounds of ground beef products.

The ground beef was produced on July 24 and 2015 and sold at Bread & Butter farm in Shelburne, Vt. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that cooked beef burgers that were served during an event at the farm were the probable cause of two individuals’ illnesses related to E. coli.

The processing plant’s owner Carl Cushing told the Burlington Free Press there has been no positive test against the meat products.