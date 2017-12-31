ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont residents are going to bundle up for New Year’s celebrations, as local experts saying it will be one of the coldest in recent memory.

Meteorologist Mark Breen says the wind chill will make it feel “between 20 and 30 below.” The Caledonian-Record reports the last time it was as cold as Breen predicts was in 1997.

The holiday weekend lands in the middle of a weeklong cold snap that has seen temperatures below zero for days and isn’t over yet.

Jay Sprout, president of First Night North in St. Johnsbury, said there’s no reason to stay away from local holiday festivities. He said it’ll be plenty cold but inclement weather, like ice storms, is not in the forecast.