ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police investigators are now classifying the death of a St. Johnsbury man found dead after his home was destroyed by fire as suspicious.

The body of 52-year-old Timothy Persons was found Wednesday, a day after his home caught fire.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Police have not said what caused the fire.

Persons’ car was found Thursday about five miles from the home where he died.

The investigation is continuing.