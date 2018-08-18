EAST CHARLESTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of four legal marijuana plants that were stolen from behind a fence where they were being grown in the town of East Charleston.
Owner Joshua Newcity is offering to give the plants to anyone who provides the tip that enables police to press charges against the thieves.
And Newcity is warning other legal marijuana growers to protect their crops.
The Caledonian Record reports that on Thursday, thieves stole two 5-foot-tall plants from behind a 7-foot privacy fence. Two other plants were taken from near Newcity’s front door.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rapper Young Thug booked on weapons charge in Los Angeles
- Aretha Franklin 'worked for me,' claims Trump. Did she?
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Woman at Staples: Not shoplifting, just pregnant with twins
It became legal July 1 in Vermont to possess two mature pot plants and four immature plants.
Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said he reached out to investigators, but hadn’t heard back.