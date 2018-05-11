SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police department is continuing to lead the search for the suspect in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in her South Burlington home.
South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple says investigators are pursuing two theories: One that 36-year-old Leroy Headley has “gone dark” and is not leaving any electronic trail or that he may have harmed himself.
Headley is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 33-year-old Anako “Anette” Lumumba. Her body was found in her home on May 3.
The Burlington Free Press reports Whipple says investigators are continuing to “look far and wide,” but they have not found his vehicle and they have received few leads.
Whipple calls the lack of new evidence “extremely frustrating.”
