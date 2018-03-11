BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Organizers in Vermont are raising money to fund a Boy Scouts monument.

The Times Argus reports the monument committee met Thursday to discuss the planned sculpture which celebrates Barre as the birthplace of the scouts. Work on the project stalled in 1941 when Italian sculptor Carlo Abate died before finishing a plaster model.

Committee chairman Steve Restelli wants Guiliano Cecchinelli II to finish the project. Barre has committed $25,000 to the cause and the committee has raised $15,000. Restelli says the committee needs $82,000 for Cecchinelli to start the project.

The committee has applied for grants and set up a GoFundMe campaign. Restelli hopes the monument will be completed in time for the Green Mountain Council’s annual veterans parade.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/