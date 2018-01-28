MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are hosting a public hearing on the proposed 2019 state budget.

The Times Argus reports the state House and Senate appropriations committees are hosting simultaneous hearings Feb. 12 in Rutland, Johnson, St. Johnsbury, St. Albans and Winooski. The hearings take place at 6 p.m.

Another hearing is scheduled the following day at the Montpelier State House.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott previously announced a budget that includes an $82 million increase in state spending. Scott says $3.2 million of the spending will be used to encourage those who left the state to return and attract others to move to the state for the first time.

He says the funding will go toward programs that support first time homebuyers, workforce development and entrepreneurs.



