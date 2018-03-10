MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are going to be meeting with the public to discuss efforts to combat the spread of the emerald ash borer.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting on March 15 meeting at the First Presbyterian Church in Barre comes in the aftermath of the discovery of an ash borer in a tree in the town of Orange.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark.

The meeting is being hosted by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

Since the pest was first discovered in North America in 2002, it has decimated ash populations in more than 30 states.