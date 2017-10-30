BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Recycling officials in Vermont are asking residents to properly dispose of storm debris following severe weather.

WCAX-TV reports Chittenden County officials have provided six sites that are functioning as drop-off facilities for tree limbs and other types of storm debris. Officials are asking residents to separate wood from leaves and yard debris. Residents should also be mindful of size requirements concerning branches and tree trunks.

Utility officials say the storm caused outages across the state and in some spots the damage was extensive, downing trees, lines and breaking utility poles. Officials say it could be days before all power is restored.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com