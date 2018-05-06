BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Want to learn how to fish and then process and cook your catch?
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a two-day seminar on the topics next month.
An introduction to fishing takes place Wednesday, May 23, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Intervale Center in Burlington. Participants will learn about fishing regulations, knot tying and casting and get a chance to fish in the Winooski River.
The following day, on May 24, participants will learn how to how to clean, fillet and cook fresh fish during a fish processing seminar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
- Hawaii braces for long upheaval as erupting Kilauea boils VIEW
Participants are expected to attend both courses. Registration is required by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov or calling 802-265-2279.