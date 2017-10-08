BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is urging the City Council to approve a development agreement with the company hoping to redevelop what is due to become Burlington City Place.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he’s confident councilors will approve the plan by developer Don Sinex and his company Devonwood to redevelop the mall in downtown Burlington at its Oct. 16 meeting.

The Burlington City Place project would include 272 housing units, 230,000 square feet of office space; 95,000 square feet of retail space; more than 900 parking spaces; and the reopening of Paul and Cherry streets as through streets in the downtown.

The project faced stiff opposition, but in July a Vermont Environmental Court judge approved a settlement. The Burlington Free Press reports construction could begin later this month.