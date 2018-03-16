MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Car inspection rules in Vermont could get a little laxer as the state considers making some repairs recommended, but not required.

The Burlington Free Press reports that proposed new inspection rules would mean some defects, like a cracked tail light, would not cause the car to fail inspection.

Repairs deemed not critical for safety would be labeled “advisory.”

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the change would be more “cost effective” for drivers.

Scott Davidson, chief inspector for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, says safety standards have not changed recently, but some mechanics might have become stricter when the state switched to an electronic inspection system last year.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com