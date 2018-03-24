Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — More than 50 maple sugar makers around Vermont — the country’s largest producer of maple syrup — are opening their operations to the public this weekend.

Visitors will get a close up look at the work that goes into making maple syrup and get a chance to sample sweets like the traditional sugar-on-snow.

Some of the other activities include pancake breakfasts and horse-drawn sleigh rides as well as maple products to taste such as maple doughnuts and maple cotton candy.

The Maple Open House Weekend takes place Saturday and Sunday.

A map and list of participating sugarhouses can be found online on the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association website at http://vermontmaple.org/mohw .

