MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — More than 50 maple sugar makers around Vermont — the country’s largest producer of maple syrup — are opening their operations to the public this weekend.
Visitors will get a close up look at the work that goes into making maple syrup and get a chance to sample sweets like the traditional sugar-on-snow.
Some of the other activities include pancake breakfasts and horse-drawn sleigh rides as well as maple products to taste such as maple doughnuts and maple cotton candy.
The Maple Open House Weekend takes place Saturday and Sunday.
A map and list of participating sugarhouses can be found online on the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association website at http://vermontmaple.org/mohw .