MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The public will get a chance to visit sugarhouses around Vermont this coming weekend to see maple syrup-making in action and to sample some of the sweet stuff in celebration of the state’s signature crop.

Maple Open House Weekend takes place March 24-25.

Maple producers will open their sugarhouses for visitors to see sap boiling or to enjoy the traditional sugar-on-snow. Some of the other activities offered at various sites are pancake breakfasts and horse-drawn sleigh rides as well as maple products to taste such as maple doughnuts and maple cotton candy.

A map and list of participating sugarhouses can be found online on the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association website at http://vermontmaple.org/mohw .