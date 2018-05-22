MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Attorneys for a Vermont man facing a federal death penalty trial are using a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could expand sports betting nationwide when asking a judge to declare the punishment unconstitutional.
In a Monday filing, attorneys for Donald Fell argue that carrying out the federal death penalty requires help from state officials in violation of the 10th Amendment, which limits federal power over the states.
The filing cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that is expected to expand sports betting in the country.
Robert Dunham of the Death Penalty Information Center says Fell’s argument is the first he’s aware of used by lawyers in seeking to invalidate the death penalty.
