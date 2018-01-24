NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his ex-wife’s husband.

The Caledonian-Record reports 55-year-old Jeffrey Ray, of Brownington, entered his plea Tuesday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Ray was originally facing a charge of first-degree murder for the Memorial Day 2015 killing of Rick Vreeland. Authorities say Vreeland was shot at point-blank range at Ray’s home.

Police say Ray told family members he wanted to shoot Vreeland over a dispute about his children and his property. Ray said in court Tuesday he didn’t intend to kill the man.

Prosecutors plan to ask the judge to impose a prison sentence of 25 years to life. Ray’s attorney is expected to ask for 20 years to life.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com