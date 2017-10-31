Share story

By
The Associated Press

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in the town of Essex.

Essex police say they don’t know what caused the death of a 54-year-old man from the town of Georgia who was declared dead at a hospital following the crash. It was reported on Susie Wilson Road at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified.

None of the others drivers were hurt.

The road was partially closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.

