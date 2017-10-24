BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start for a Vermont man charged in the 2015 shooting death of a New York City man after a bar dispute.

Twenty-six-year-old Chavis Murphy, of Burlington, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Obafemi Adedapo. Authorities said Adedapo was shot multiple times on a city block after a bar dispute over a woman.

Court papers say Murphy was arrested days later in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He’s been jailed since then.

The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.