BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start for a Vermont man charged in the 2015 shooting death of a New York City man after a bar dispute.
Twenty-six-year-old Chavis Murphy, of Burlington, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Obafemi Adedapo. Authorities said Adedapo was shot multiple times on a city block after a bar dispute over a woman.
Court papers say Murphy was arrested days later in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He’s been jailed since then.
The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.
