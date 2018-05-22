MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont lawmakers are due back in Montpelier to reconvene for a special legislative session.
When lawmakers arrive Wednesday the focus will be on the budget and property tax bills.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced he plans veto the current budget bill in the waning days of the normal legislative session, despite support for the bill from Republicans in the House and Senate.
Scott and Democratic leaders have also been debating how to best use one-time funds. Scott wants to use the money to pay down property tax increases, while Democratic leaders would rather use the money to fund future pension obligations.
Both sides have held their positions since the veto was announced.
Democratic Sen. President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe said he’s “not sure where things will go from here.”