MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe are expected to meet ahead of a special legislative session to address the budget and property tax bills.

In a letter to Ashe, the governor said he wanted the Monday meeting to include Democratic majority leaders from the House and Republican minority leaders from both chambers. The special session is expected to begin on Wednesday.

Scott has announced he will veto the budget and property tax bills, but Democratic leaders have continued to stand behind their proposals. Democratic leaders have said they want to use one time funds to pay down teacher pension obligations, but Scott said he did not want that “at the expense of” property tax relief.