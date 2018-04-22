SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A 50-year-old Vermont Law School student who has filed discrimination complaints against the school says she is being expelled at the end of the semester.

The Valley News reports that Sissy Bradford disseminated copies of a letter she received in which the school says she violated several student handbook policies by causing “emotional harm to others,” burdening the school’s financial and human resources, and interfering with the school’s educational mission.

She’s questioned the school’s finances and accused some staff and students of bullying and marginalizing her, because of her age, gender and because she suffers from PTSD.

The newspaper reports some students have complained to administrators about her, saying she has bullied them and sent them a barrage of emails.

Bradford and the school declined to comment to the newspaper. A phone listing for Bradford could not be found.

