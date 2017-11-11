ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — Just in time for Veterans Day, the Vermont Law School has a new resource for veterans at the school and in the community.

The new Peter Teachout Veterans Center in Royalton is named for the school’s longtime faculty member and Vietnam War veteran. The Valley News reports that it will provide resources to help veterans at the school and in the community to connect to state and federal benefits and programs.

The driving force behind the center’s opening was U.S. Army veteran Chris Whidden, a third-year law student who also has been pushing for the establishment of a veterans court. He and other advocates say the trauma associated with military service can lead to addiction and crime that could best be addressed via a specialized court system.

