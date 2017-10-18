COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) — The largest landfill in Vermont is seeking to expand and New England Waste Services of Vermont wants to build a row of greenhouses powered by the landfill’s waste.
The Coventry landfill’s Phase VI expansion will be on the southern portion of the property. The Caledonian Record reports the planned 51-acre expansion would add lined landfill cells and a stormwater retention pond.
NEWS-VT officials tell the newspaper they also envision building up to five greenhouses powered by geothermal energy. Engineer John Gay says there are no tenants for the proposed greenhouses yet and he anticipated they would not be built for two to three years.
Gay says they are including the greenhouse plans in the overall application for an expansion as advance planning.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
___
Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com