COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) — The largest landfill in Vermont is seeking to expand and New England Waste Services of Vermont wants to build a row of greenhouses powered by the landfill’s waste.

The Coventry landfill’s Phase VI expansion will be on the southern portion of the property. The Caledonian Record reports the planned 51-acre expansion would add lined landfill cells and a stormwater retention pond.

NEWS-VT officials tell the newspaper they also envision building up to five greenhouses powered by geothermal energy. Engineer John Gay says there are no tenants for the proposed greenhouses yet and he anticipated they would not be built for two to three years.

Gay says they are including the greenhouse plans in the overall application for an expansion as advance planning.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com