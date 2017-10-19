MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources wants to fund water quality improvements from the state’s capital bill, money usually used to pay for large construction projects.

Secretary Julie Moore says the state should commit $22 million a year to fund water quality improvements ultimately designed to clean up the water of Lake Champlain.

Policy makers estimate the state will have to spend $1 billion over the next 20 years to address the problem.

Vermont Public Radio reports that during the last legislative session, lawmakers instructed a “working group” to come up with a long-term funding plan. The group issued a draft report Tuesday that recommends reallocating existing funds to pay for clean water efforts through at least 2024.

Moore says the solution isn’t ideal because there are competing needs.

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net