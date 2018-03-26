COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Labor is going to host a job fair for people seeking to work in the construction industry.

The Friday job fair will be held at the American Legion on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester.

For military veterans the job fair will begin at noon. For all others it begins at 2 p.m. and it will run through 5 p.m.

More than 15 construction industry employers will be available to discuss current employment opportunities and many will be offering onsite job applications.

The event is hosted by the Veterans Team of the Workforce Development Division of the Vermont Department of Labor and the Family Readiness Outreach Program of the Vermont National Guard.